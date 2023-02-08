Vlahovic thanks teammate after scoring twice against Salernitana

Dusan Vlahovic has thanked his Juventus teammate Angel di Maria after the Argentinian let him take the penalty in Juventus’ 3-0 win against Salernitana last night.

The Bianconeri had been on a tough run of form and missed Vlahovic because he was struggling with a physical problem before the last World Cup.

The striker recently returned to the team and needed a goal to boost his confidence as he sought to end his goal drought.

Juve was awarded a penalty against the Salerno team and Di Maria unselfishly allowed Vlahovic to take it.

It helped the Serbian’s confidence and he scored another goal in the game later on.

After the fixture, Vlahovic said via Calciomercato:

“The important thing is that we won the game, we missed three games. For an attacker to score, we live for this and I thank Di Maria who let me beat that rigor.

“Allegri? He knows what we can do, he doesn’t want us to relax because in other circumstances we couldn’t afford it. It helps us grow. 115 days later it’s tough, it will still take me some time to get back to the top but I’m working on it.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the league, but even the best suffer a goal drought and he needed that penalty for his confidence.

Di Maria is a player fans expect more from, but he was unselfish and knew his teammate needed the penalty even more.

Hopefully, both of them will combine to score even more goals for us in the remaining weeks of the season.