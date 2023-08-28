While it wasn’t the most satisfying final outcome for Juventus supporters, the club’s first home fixture of the season was an intriguing one.

The Bianconeri trailed for the majority of the match due to Lewis Ferguson’s opener before snatching a later equalizer through Dusan Vlahovic.

As always, JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon was at the Allianz Stadium to pick up the most interesting scenes that may have gone unnoticed.

First, we begin with the pre-match preparations. The journalist notes how new Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna were closely monitoring the players’ warm-ups before the match while standing under the rain.

This is a sign of the management keeping a close eye on the squad and paying attention to every detail.

During the match, Max Allegri instructed his men to prevent the opposition from wasting too much time. Kenan Yildiz took the advice to heart, shoving a Bologna player off the ball which almost sparked a melee.

After the match, the players went to greet the Curva Sud. While some supporters were obviously displeased with the performance, Dusan Vlahovic asserted a leadership role, asking the fans to show their support to the squad, allegedly saying: “Come on! We still have a long way to go.”