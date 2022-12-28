Vlahovic the only Juventus player among top ten Serie A goals contributors in 2022

Juventus has had an inconsistent season even though the last two months haven’t been so bad for them in their bid to become a top Serie A side again.

Max Allegri’s men did poorly last season and they were expected to do much better in this campaign and probably win the league.

But the year 2022 remains inconsistent for them partly because most of their players have underperformed.

A report on Football Italia has now named the players with the best goal contributions in Serie A this year and just one Bianconeri player made the top ten.

Dusan Vlahovic was on the list, having made 18 goal contributions. However, the striker only joined Juve at the start of this year, so he scored some goals for Fiorentina before making the move.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been a very important signing for us and we expect a lot more from him in the second half of this season.

The striker has shown he can deliver against different opponents as long as we give him the service he needs.

He has had fitness problems recently. Hopefully, he will get over them soon and become a key player for us again.