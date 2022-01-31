Vlahovic to be presented tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium

Juventus will present Dusan Vlahovic officially to the fans at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow.

The attacker moved from Fiorentina to the Bianconeri in the biggest ever January deal in Serie A.

He is the top scorer in the competition so far in this campaign, and he would look to score enough to help the Bianconeri end this campaign inside the top four.

Juve has not had the best of seasons, but Vlahovic’s arrival will change that.

The striker is an exciting addition to Max Allegri’s squad, and fans cannot wait to see him play and score goals for their beloved club.

Sky Sports Italia says he has already trained under Allegri and would now officially be presented to the fans tomorrow at a press conference by 11:30 am.

Vlahovic is still just 22, but he is arguably the most feared striker in Serie A now.

Juve struggled for goals in the first half of the campaign, and they would want to get more in this second half.

The club already has quality attackers in Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. Adding Vlahovic to that attack means it is probably the strongest in Italy now.

The Bianconeri will also look to go as far as it can in the Champions League, now that it has a recognised goal-scorer.