On Wednesday night, Juventus defied all the odds to claim a stellar come-from-behind victory over RB Leipzig on the second matchday of the Champions League stage.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Bianconeri completed a brilliant comeback, first through an astonishing equalizer from Dusan Vlahovic (his second on the night) and then a memorable winner from Francisco Conceicao.

Therefore, the Serbian was the unanimous man of the match on all accounts, earning an average grade of 8/10 on the player ratings of the most famous Italian newspaper.

Moreover, the Portuguese winger wasn’t too far behind, receiving an average of 7.5/10 marks, almost similar Nicolo Fagioli, Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu.

On the other hand, Michele Di Gregorio got the lowest grades (around 5/10) after receiving his marching orders for a ball that brushed his hand outside the penalty box.

The likes of Kenan Yildiz and Douglas Luiz also earned relatively low notes (around 5.5/10). The Turkish teenager failed to inspire on the left flank, while the Brazilian midfielder gave away a spot kick for a handball a few seconds following his introduction.

So here are all the player ratings from the mainstream Italian press as published by IlBianconero.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Di Gregorio 5,5

Savona 6 (Douglas Luiz 5,5)

Kalulu 7

Bremer N/A (Gatti 7)

Cambiaso 7

Fagioli 7,5

McKennie 7,5

Nico Gonzalez N/A (Conceicao 7,5)

Koopmeiners 6,5

Yildiz 6 (Perin 7)

Vlahovic 8

Thiago Motta 8

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Di Gregorio 5

Savona 6 (Douglas Luiz 5,5)

Kalulu 7,5

Bremer N/A (Gatti 7)

Cambiaso 7

Fagioli 7,5

McKennie 7

Nico Gonzalez N/A (Conceicao 7)

Koopmeiners 7

Yildiz 5,5 (Perin 7)

Vlahovic 8

Thiago Motta 8

TUTTOSPORT

Di Gregorio 5

Savona 6 (Douglas Luiz 5,5)

Kalulu 7

Bremer N/A (Gatti 7)

Cambiaso 7

Fagioli 7,5

McKennie 7

Nico Gonzalez N/A (Conceicao 7,5)

Koopmeiners 6

Yildiz 5,5 (Perin 7)

Vlahovic 8,5

Thiago Motta 9