On Wednesday night, Juventus defied all the odds to claim a stellar come-from-behind victory over RB Leipzig on the second matchday of the Champions League stage.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Bianconeri completed a brilliant comeback, first through an astonishing equalizer from Dusan Vlahovic (his second on the night) and then a memorable winner from Francisco Conceicao.
Therefore, the Serbian was the unanimous man of the match on all accounts, earning an average grade of 8/10 on the player ratings of the most famous Italian newspaper.
Moreover, the Portuguese winger wasn’t too far behind, receiving an average of 7.5/10 marks, almost similar Nicolo Fagioli, Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu.
On the other hand, Michele Di Gregorio got the lowest grades (around 5/10) after receiving his marching orders for a ball that brushed his hand outside the penalty box.
The likes of Kenan Yildiz and Douglas Luiz also earned relatively low notes (around 5.5/10). The Turkish teenager failed to inspire on the left flank, while the Brazilian midfielder gave away a spot kick for a handball a few seconds following his introduction.
So here are all the player ratings from the mainstream Italian press as published by IlBianconero.
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Di Gregorio 5,5
Savona 6 (Douglas Luiz 5,5)
Kalulu 7
Bremer N/A (Gatti 7)
Cambiaso 7
Fagioli 7,5
McKennie 7,5
Nico Gonzalez N/A (Conceicao 7,5)
Koopmeiners 6,5
Yildiz 6 (Perin 7)
Vlahovic 8
Thiago Motta 8
GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Di Gregorio 5
Savona 6 (Douglas Luiz 5,5)
Kalulu 7,5
Bremer N/A (Gatti 7)
Cambiaso 7
Fagioli 7,5
McKennie 7
Nico Gonzalez N/A (Conceicao 7)
Koopmeiners 7
Yildiz 5,5 (Perin 7)
Vlahovic 8
Thiago Motta 8
TUTTOSPORT
Di Gregorio 5
Savona 6 (Douglas Luiz 5,5)
Kalulu 7
Bremer N/A (Gatti 7)
Cambiaso 7
Fagioli 7,5
McKennie 7
Nico Gonzalez N/A (Conceicao 7,5)
Koopmeiners 6
Yildiz 5,5 (Perin 7)
Vlahovic 8,5
Thiago Motta 9
