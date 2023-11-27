In the first Derby d’Italia of the season, Juventus took a deserved lead through Dusan Vlahovic, but it proved to be short-lived as Lautaro Martinez brought Inter back on level terms.

In the second period, a few chances were created between the sides as they seemed to have settled for a draw that preserved the status quo in the league standings.

After the match, the Italian newspapers delivered their player ratings, with Vlahovic receiving the highest notes among his teammates.

The Serbian launched the play that led to the opener, playing a lovely give-and-go with Federico Chiesa before finding the back of the net with his weaker right foot.

Chiesa also earned decent grades, but the Bianconeri defenders received the lowest notes, especially Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani.

The latter broke the defensive line on the equalizer by needlessly charging forward, while Gatti lost track of Martinez who beat him to the ball.

So here are the player ratings from the main news outlets in Italian football as published by ilBianconero:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 6

Bremer 5.5

Gatti 5

Rugani 6

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 5

Nicolussi 5.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5

Vlahovic 7

Chiesa 6.5

Allegri 5

Locatelli 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Milik N/A

Kean N/A

TUTTOSPORT

Szczesny 6

Bremer 6

Gatti 5.5

Rugani 5

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 6.5

Nicolussi 6

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5.5

Vlahovic 7

Chiesa 6.5

Allegri 6.5

Locatelli 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Milik N/A

Kean N/A

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 6

Bremer 6.5

Gatti 5.5

Rugani 5.5

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 6

Nicolussi 6

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6

Vlahovic 7

Chiesa 7

Allegri 6

Locatelli 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Milik N/A

Kean N/A

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Szczesny 6

Bremer 5.5

Gatti 5

Rugani 5.5

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 6.5

Nicolussi 5.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5.5

Vlahovic 7.5

Chiesa 7

Allegri 6.5

Locatelli 7

Alex Sandro N/A

Milik N/A

Kean N/A