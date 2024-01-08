Despite finding themselves trailing at the interval, Juventus still managed to pull off a slim victory over their hosts Salernitana.

The Granata were adamant about proving a point following their 1-6 humiliating defeat at the Allianz Stadium in the Coppa Italia on Thursday.

Giuglio Maggiore started his evening as the hero for the Salerno crowd, producing a wonderful opener. Nevertheless, he eventually ended up being the main culprit after picking up a second yellow card that thwarted his side’s plans.

Samuel Iling-Junior came off the bench to draw Juventus back on level terms by pouncing on a loose ball.

In the dying minutes, Dusan Vlahovic rose high between a sea of Salernitana defenders to meet Danilo’s sublime cross and nod home the all-important winner.

Therefore, the two goal-scorers received the highest grades in the player ratings of the major Italian news outlets (mostly 7/10).

On the other hand, Filip Kostic earned the lowest notes (5/10) for a hollow first-half display. Max Allegri decided to haul him off after the break, which proved to be a wise decision, especially with Iling-Junior producing the goods.

So here are all the ratings for Juventus players as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport – Szczesny 6, Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6, Danilo 7, Weah 6, Mckennie 6, Nicolussi Caviglia 6, Rabiot 6, Kostic 5, Vlahovic 7, Yildiz 6,5, Rugani 6, Iling Junior 7, Milik 6, Miretti 6, Allegri 6,5

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny 6,5, Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6, Danilo 6,5, Weah 5,5, Mckennie 6,5, Nicolussi Caviglia 5,5, Rabiot 6,5, Kostic 5, Vlahovic 7, Yildiz 6, Rugani 5,5, Iling Junior 7, Milik 5,5, Miretti 6, Allegri 6,5

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny 6,5, Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6,5, Danilo 6,5, Weah 5,5, Mckennie 5,5, Nicolussi Caviglia 6, Rabiot 6,5, Kostic 5, Vlahovic 7, Yildiz 6,5, Rugani 6, Iling Junior 6,5, Milik 5,5, Miretti 6, Allegri 6

Calciomercato – Szczesny 6,5, Gatti 5, Bremer 5,5, Danilo 6,5, Weah 6, Mckennie 6, Nicolussi Caviglia 5,5, Rabiot 6,5, Kostic 5, Vlahovic 6,5, Yildiz 6, Rugani 6, Iling Junior 7, Milik 6, Miretti 6, Allegri 6,5