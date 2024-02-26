On Sunday, Juventus finally managed to put their winless streak to bed thanks to a last-minute victory over Frosinone.

Dusan Vlahovic was the main source of inspiration for Max Allegri’s men. He gave the home side the early lead with a clever finish.

However, the visitors charged back, taking advantage of a couple of defensive howlers to turn the result upside-down.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic restored parity before halftime with another strike, and eventually flicked a header towards the back post deep into injury time which proved to be the assist for Daniele Rugani’s winner.

So naturally, the Serbian earned the highest grades on the ratings of the most famous news outlets in the Italian media.

On the contrary, his compatriot Filip Kostic received the lowest notes (between 4.5 and 5/10) alongside Federico Chiesa. Both players endured forgettable outings that ended around the hour mark.

Moreover, Rugani naturally earned decent grades for scoring the winner, while Weston McKennie was the best of the midfield bunch after providing a couple of assists to Vlahovic.

So here are all the ratings from the mainstream Italian publications as posted by IlBianconero.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 5.5

Rugani 7

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5

Chiesa 5

Vlahovic 7.5

Allegri 6

Alcaraz 6

Yildiz 5,5

Weah 5,5

Milik N/A

Iling Jr. N/A

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 5

Bremer 6

Rugani 7

Cambiaso 5

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 5

Rabiot 5

Kostic 4.5

Chiesa 4.5

Vlahovic 8

Allegri 5.5

Alcaraz 6

Yildiz 5,5

Weah 5,5

Milik N/A

Iling Jr. N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 6

Rugani 7

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 6

Rabiot N/A

Kostic 5

Chiesa 5.5

Vlahovic 8

Allegri 5.5

Alcaraz 6

Yildiz 5,5

Weah 6

Milik N/A

Iling Jr. N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 5

Bremer 5

Rugani 6.5

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 5

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 5

Chiesa 5

Vlahovic 8

Allegri 6.5

Alcaraz 6

Yildiz 5,5

Weah 5,5

Milik N/A

Iling Jr. N/A