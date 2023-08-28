On the back of last week’s victory over Udinese, Juventus were hoping to build on the momentum gained in Friuli and deliver another convincing display.

Nevertheless, Bologna proved to be a tough nut to crack for the Bianconeri who spent the majority of the encounter trailing.

Eventually, Dusan Vlahovic scored the equalizer late in the second half, ensuring his side didn’t leave the pitch empty-handed.

Therefore, the Serbian earned decent grades in the player ratings of Italy’s most renowned newspaper, while several of his teammates received lukewarm notes.

For his part, Samuel Iling-Junior came off the bench to provide the assist with a sublime cross. The young Englishman earned grades between 6.5 and 7/10.

On the other hand, the Brazilian defensive duo of Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro was all over the place. The latter in particular received low notes on the back of another unconvincing display at the back.

So here are all the ratings from Italian newspapers as published by ilBianconero:

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Perin 6,5

Danilo 6,5

Bremer 5

Alex Sandro 5

Weah 5,5

Fagioli 5,5

Locatelli 5,5

Rabiot 5

Cambiaso 5,5

Chiesa 5,5

Vlahovic 7

Iling Jr 6,5

Pogba 6,5

Milik 6

Allegri 5,5

TUTTOSPORT

Perin 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 5,5

Alex Sandro 4,5

Weah 6

Fagioli 5

Locatelli 5,5

Rabiot 5,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Chiesa 5

Vlahovic 6,5

Iling Jr 7

Pogba 6

Milik N/A

Allegri 5,5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Perin 6

Danilo 5

Bremer 5

Alex Sandro 5

Weah 5

Fagioli 6

Locatelli 4,5

Rabiot 5

Cambiaso 5

Chiesa 5

Vlahovic 6,5

ling Jr 6,5

Pogba 6

Milik 6

McKennie 6,5

Allegri 5,5