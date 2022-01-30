Vlahovic transfer to Juventus creates Serie A history

Juventus stunned Serie A by completing the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window.

The Serbian is the hottest player in the competition now and it seemed he would complete this campaign at Fiorentina.

However, Juve fast-tracked the transfer and added him to their squad as they prepare for a much better end to the season.

Although he had just 18-months left on his previous La Viola deal, we expected the transfer to cost a lot of money.

Calciomercato says Juve will pay 70 million euros plus 10 million bonuses to Fiorentina for the former Partizan man.

That is the highest amount a club has paid to sign a player in Serie A in January.

It breaks the previous record of 38.4 million euros that Milan paid to sign Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo in January 2019.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has proven his class at Fiorentina in the first half of this season and he is expected to solve Juve’s goal-scoring problems now.

The 22-year-old is very lethal in front of goal and will do much better than the likes of Alvaro Morata, who has laboured so far.

We need to end this season on a high and the arrival of Vlahovic almost guarantees that.

Hopefully, he would not need much time to get going.