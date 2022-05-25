Vlahovic turned down serial Champions League winners to join Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic was the subject of interest from several clubs before moving to Juventus in the January transfer window.

The striker has become one of the finest players in Europe and he was in stunning form during the whole of last year.

This made several clubs become excited about signing him, most notably Arsenal.

The Englishmen attempted to sign him at the start of this season and did move for him in the January transfer window.

However, he joined Juve instead, even though Fiorentina would have loved to sell him abroad.

La Viola president, Rocco Commisso, has now revealed that he turned down top clubs, including Real Madrid.

He said via Football Italia: “I don’t know how many months they had been speaking to Juventus for but a week later Juventus, after he didn’t want Arsenal, Real [Madrid] and Atletico, came forward and we struck a deal.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has insisted that he always wanted to join Juventus and had to get his wish or nothing else.

The striker proved with this development that he is truly at a club he loves now, and that is great.

It would help him give his best for the team and to remain its main man for the foreseeable future.