Dusan Vlahovic reportedly wants a significant pay rise to commit to a new contract with Juventus, but the Bianconeri are unable to meet his financial demands. According to multiple reports, the club would be willing to sell the Serbian striker if a suitable offer comes their way. However, Vlahovic may complicate these plans.

Juventus appears to be shifting away from relying on the 25-year-old during the second half of the season. The loan arrival of Randal Kolo Muani from PSG suggests the Frenchman, alongside Nicolas Gonzalez—if he stays fit—will form the backbone of the attack. This change in dynamics could see Vlahovic reduced to a bench role, a situation that would usually push a player to seek a move elsewhere.

Despite this, Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Vlahovic recently turned down an opportunity to leave Turin for Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr approached the Serbian to fill the void left by the sale of Anderson Talisca, reportedly offering him a lucrative deal far exceeding his current wage demands at Juventus.

However, the striker is said to have immediately rejected the proposal, as he is determined to remain in Europe. Vlahovic’s decision underlines his commitment to competing at the highest level of football, prioritising his career ambitions over a substantial financial package.

For many European stars, playing in elite competitions while earning a good salary remains the ultimate dream, and Vlahovic’s response comes as no surprise. While Juventus may be open to selling him, they now face the challenge of finding a buyer who can meet both their valuation and Vlahovic’s expectations.

With Juventus looking to reshape their squad and Vlahovic seemingly unwilling to leave Europe, the next few months could be crucial in determining his future. Whether he stays and fights for his place or eventually secures a move to another European giant, the Serbian striker’s next steps will undoubtedly be pivotal for both his career and Juventus’ plans.