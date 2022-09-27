Vlahovic vs Haaland: Who will win the battle tonight?

Dusan Vlahovic and Erling Haaland are two of the world’s best-attacking talents at the moment.

Both strikers play for Juventus and Manchester City at the club level. Haaland has just joined the Premier League champions, but Vlahovic is a key player for Juve for almost a year now.

Reports linked the Bianconeri with a move for him and Haaland, but the Norwegian joined City instead.

Haaland has been in superb form in the Premier League, but Norway did not qualify for the World Cup.

Vlahovic and his Serbian teammates will be in the competition, before then, there is a small matter of the Nations League match between both countries this evening.

Vlahovic would look to get the win and probably score some goals in the game.

Football Italia reports he posted a cryptic message on his social media account today just before the match.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic does well when he plays for his country and we can say the same about Haaland.

However, there can only be one winner in this match and both players would target the maximum points for their nation.

The winner of the game qualifies for the Nations League final, so pride is at stake.