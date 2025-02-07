Juventus take on Como this evening, aiming to secure back-to-back victories following their recent win against Empoli. After suffering their first defeat of the season against Napoli, the Bianconeri are now in a position where they must consistently win to close the gap on the league leaders.

Few expect Juventus to reclaim the Serie A title this season, but they must continue fighting for every point to maintain their position among the top sides. The reverse fixture saw them emerge victorious against Como, and they will be determined to repeat that result in front of their home fans. Every match is crucial in their pursuit of success, and securing another three points will be essential in keeping their hopes alive.

Thiago Motta faces a key selection decision ahead of this match, particularly in attack. The dilemma revolves around which striker to start, as both Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic have shown their ability to influence games. Muani has settled well since joining the club, making a strong impression with his performances, while Vlahovic made an impact off the bench against Empoli by finding the net. With both players eager for game time, Motta must determine the best option to lead the line against Como.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Juventus manager is expected to continue with Muani as the starting striker, meaning Vlahovic will once again begin on the bench. This decision reflects the confidence Motta has in Muani, whose form has been excellent since his arrival in Turin. The Frenchman has been a dynamic presence in the attack, offering pace, movement, and an eye for goal, making him a valuable asset for the team.

If Muani is given the nod to start, Juventus fans will hope he can continue his impressive performances and help secure another crucial victory. However, Vlahovic remains an important option off the bench and could once again make an impact if called upon later in the game.