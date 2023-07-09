Vlahovic works with a personal trainer to return to Juventus as a better player

Dusan Vlahovic encountered difficulties during his time at Juventus last season, falling short of the high expectations placed upon him as a Serbian striker.

Juventus invested a significant fee in Vlahovic with the anticipation of abundant goals from him. His previous performances at Fiorentina showcased his potential as one of the finest strikers in the world, capable of consistently scoring around 20 league goals per season.

Juve sought these goal-scoring contributions to reclaim their status as the top club in Italy. However, Vlahovic struggled to deliver the desired goal tally in the previous campaign. He faced challenges in front of goal and experienced some fitness issues.

To address these concerns and improve his performance, Vlahovic has reportedly enlisted the services of renowned personal trainer Uros Domazet, as per a report on Calciomercato. The striker is investing in this training regimen with the aim of sharpening his skills ahead of the new season, allowing him to fulfil his duties to the best of his abilities.

Vlahovic’s collaboration with Domazet indicates his determination to bounce back and make a more significant impact in the upcoming campaign, hoping to demonstrate his true potential as a prolific goal-scorer.

Juve FC Says

DV9 knows we expect so much from him and has done well to work with a personal trainer before the season begins.

There have been rumours that he might leave the club, but we expect him to stay with us for the next campaign and score the goals we need to reach our targets as we challenge for the league and Coppa Italia.