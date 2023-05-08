Vlahovic yellow card against Atalanta would only be revoked in one case

While the 2-0 win in Bergamo was a satisfying result for Juventus, the encounter was plagued by an ugly incident, as a section of Atalanta supporters targeted Dusan Vlahovic with racial insults.

In the end, the Serbian replied in his own fashion by scoring a brilliant last-gasp strike. However, match-official Daniele Doveri handed him a controversial yellow card for silencing the abusers in the crowd.

This is almost a copycat of the incident that occurred at the Allianz Stadium during the Coppa Italia fixture between Juventus and Inter. Romelu Lukaku received racial abuse from a section of the crowds, and he silenced the Curva Sud after scoring a last-minute equalizer.

The Belgian then earned his second yellow card of the match for what was deemed to be a provocative celebration, but FIGC president Gabriele Gravina granted him a special pardon which allowed him to play in the second leg.

So will the men in charge be similarly merciful towards Vlahovic?

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, FIGC lawyers have told the club’s CFO that they intend to be consistent in their decision-making.

Therefore, the Serbian’s yellow card would be revoked, but only if it leads to a suspension in the future, which remains unlikely at this point.

The rules state that a Serie A player receives a one-match ban after collecting five yellow cards throughout the course of the season.

However, Vlahovic has only sustained his first booking, and with only four rounds remaining, this prospect remains improbable.