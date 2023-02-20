Vlahovic’s agent blocked a January move to Man Utd

Dusan Vlahovic is a player that most European clubs wish they have on their books and Juventus will struggle to keep the Serbian.

Since he broke onto the scene at Fiorentina, the striker has been one of the best in the world who cannot stop scoring.

He has taken that form to Juve and the Bianconeri could have been in a worst position than they are now if not for his goals.

Almost every week, a new club is linked with a move for him and a report on Tuttojuve reveals one Premier League club seriously thought about him in January.

The report reveals Manchester United were in contact with his entourage and was closing in on a move for the striker.

However, his agent halted the talks and decided it was better for Vlahovic to finish the season at Juve despite the turbulence around the club.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the world’s best strikers and we must be prepared for the rumours about his future to continue, especially when we are not winning trophies.

One reason he moved to Turin is that he can win trophies at the club, so if that is not happening, it would be hard for us to keep him.