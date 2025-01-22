Juventus seems to be shifting away from their reliance on Dusan Vlahovic, and his prospects for game time could decrease further with Randal Kolo Muani soon expected to be eligible to play. The French striker is already training with the team and may be registered in the coming days, making him available for selection. This development intensifies competition in the forward line and adds further pressure on Vlahovic, who has already fallen behind Nicolas Gonzalez in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbian forward has just 18 months left on his current contract with Juventus, and talks over an extension have yet to yield any agreement. This situation has raised doubts about his long-term future with the Bianconeri, and a sale could become likely if an attractive offer is made. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Vlahovic’s agent, Darko Ristic, is actively exploring potential destinations for his client. The report claims that Ristic is offering the striker to clubs he believes could meet Juventus’s valuation, preparing for the possibility of an exit if contract negotiations remain at an impasse.

Vlahovic, known for his talent and goal-scoring prowess, has struggled to cement his place in recent weeks as Juventus appears to be thriving without him. With Kolo Muani expected to add a new dynamic to the team’s attack, the Serbian international could face further challenges in securing regular minutes. The arrival of Kolo Muani represents Juventus’s strategic move to strengthen their frontline, potentially signalling a changing of the guard at the club.

While Vlahovic’s potential departure might disappoint some fans, his situation underscores Juventus’s willingness to adapt and evolve their squad. For now, the focus remains on his agent’s efforts to secure a move that would benefit both the player and the club. Whether Vlahovic stays and fights for his place or leaves Turin in search of new opportunities, it’s clear that his future is becoming increasingly uncertain.