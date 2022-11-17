Vlahovic’s agent recalls rejecting offers to send his client to Turin

Dusan Vlahovic was arguably the most sought-after striker in the world when he played for Fiorentina.

The Serbian was in top form and kept getting better with some stunning performances for La Viola.

Juve knew he was the striker their team needed and pursued their interest in his signature.

However, there was serious interest from other clubs outside Serie A, including the much-publicised one from Arsenal.

But Vlahovic only wanted to join Juve and eventually got his wish at the start of 2022.

His agent Darko Ristic has now revealed they truly had offers from several clubs, but DV9 was always going to join Juve.

He said via Football Italia:

“It is true that there were many other clubs interested, but Juventus are Juventus, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It seemed like the best option from the start and I haven’t changed my mind on that.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic, like most Serie A player, recognises that Juventus is the biggest club in the country and one of the biggest in Europe.

It made little sense for him to join any other side when the Bianconeri wanted him.

Juve was also smart in making the move happen because if they had waited until the summer, they might have missed out on his signature.