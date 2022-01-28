Vlahovic’s agent reveals why the striker ignored other offers to join Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic is close to sealing a transfer to Juventus from Fiorentina.

However, the Serbian could have joined several other European clubs that wanted to sign him.

The Bianconeri competed with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, the striker had set his mind on a move to Turin for a long time and ignored the interest from every other club.

His agent, Darko Ristic, has now revealed that Juve has a charm that was simply too hard for his client to resist.

Football Italia reports that he briefly spoke to the press about the striker choosing the Bianconeri when asked why, he said: “Juventus are always Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is the biggest club in Italy and one of the biggest in Europe. We have arguably the strongest squad in Serie A at the moment.

This hasn’t been a good season for us, but even Vlahovic knows form is temporary, but class is permanent.

The striker has been very smart in choosing a move to the Allianz Stadium and he would now be a part of the next Bianconeri team that will dominate in Italy and on the continent.

Hopefully, he will fire us back into the title race by the end of this season.