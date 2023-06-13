Vlahovic
Vlahovic’s agents are speaking with a European heavyweight

June 13, 2023 - 10:00 pm

The future of Dusan Vlahovic is shrouded in uncertainty as Juventus prepares for a season without Champions League football, which may prompt some players to seek opportunities elsewhere. Vlahovic is likely to be among those considering a departure.

Furthermore, Juventus may be open to the idea of offloading the talented striker before the start of the next campaign, as he possesses significant market value and could command a substantial transfer fee.

Amidst these circumstances, Bayern Munich has emerged as a potential suitor for Vlahovic. The German club is in need of a striker following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, and Vlahovic is regarded as one of the few players capable of filling the void left by the Polish star.

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic’s representatives have been engaged in discussions with Bayern Munich regarding a potential move to Germany. However, as of yet, Juventus has not entered into negotiations with the Bavarian club.

The report also suggests that Juventus intends to hold talks with Bayern Munich, but they are determined to secure a fee of up to 80 million euros before parting ways with Vlahovic.

DV9 should ideally stay with us, but the striker has suitors from outside, and we need money, so he is a player we should consider selling.

But that should only happen for a considerable fee because he is one of the finest players in his position in the world.

