Vlahovic’s arrival could force Juventus to postpone signing Zaniolo

Juventus is very interested in a move for Nicolo Zaniolo and they should ideally pursue a transfer for the Azzurri star at the end of this season.

The AS Roma attacker has been in great form in the last few seasons and Juve would have an exciting front-three if they add him to Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

However, Roma will not willingly sell one of their best players to them at the end of this season.

Because he has a deal with them until 2024, they can negotiate a favourable agreement.

That could force Juve to postpone when they want to add him to their squad.

Tuttojuve says because the Bianconeri spent so much in the last transfer window to secure the signature of the Serbian striker, they might not have the cash to afford Zaniolo.

It remains unclear how much Roma will want, but the report maintains that a summer move will probably cost too much and will not happen.

Juve FC Says

Signing the best players around costs a lot of money, and Juventus can only sign so many of them at the same time.

Zaniolo will be a great signing, but if he extends his contract beyond its current duration, it would be hard for Juve to get their man.

If he is also keen to play for the Bianconeri, then he might not accept a new Roma deal.