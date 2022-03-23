Vlahovic’s arrival puts doubt on Icardi to Juventus transfer

Juventus has been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi over the last few seasons.

The PSG striker is an accomplished goalscorer in Serie A and he did well for Inter Milan when he competed there.

He has struggled this season partly because of a lack of playing time under Mauricio Pochettino.

The manager has an abundance of talent in attack, including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Icardi is one of the top-earning players at the club, and they will let him go at the end of this season.

Fichajes.net says he remains on Juve’s radar. However, their signing of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina means signing him is no longer a priority.

They want to build their team around the Serbian and know Icardi will want regular playing time.

Juve FC Says

Icardi has a lot of experience in Italian football and that will benefit any Serie A side if he moves back to the competition.

He is more experienced than Vlahovic, but the Serbian fits the profile of the players we have been signing recently.

It is much better to keep him than to sign Icardi unless the latter will agree to remain the second choice.