Vlahovic’s away drought and other stats ahead of Nantes v Juventus

Juventus are now in France with hopes of winning the match against Nantes and securing their place in the Europa League round of 16.

With the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw, Juve has to win this match to be able to secure progress and Juventus.com has put together some stats ahead of the clash.

Dušan Vlahović has scored three goals and made one assist in the eight European games, he has played for Juventus but has not found the back of the net in any of Juves away games this campaign.

The first leg can be considered a bore fest with Juve having just a single shot on goal while Nantes only managed to get the ball into Juve’s territory 13 times in the 90 minutes.

Nantes has not managed to progress beyond the knockout stages since 2001 when they got to the last 32 against Lausanne of Switzerland.

Juventus on the other hand has won just once in their last nine European games, drawing twice and losing a terrible six times.

Juve FC Says

It has to be said that Juventus’s recent European travels have not been encouraging and the only real blessing is that Nantes themselves have hardly set Europe alight thus giving Juve some hope of turning around their terrible recent European record.