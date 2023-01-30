Vlahovic’s bickering and Pogba’s fan tour: The interesting scenes from Juve-Monza

Sadly for Juventus, the team suffered another morale-blowing defeat at the hands of Monza, leaving the club lying 13th in the league (due to the 15-point deduction).

Despite hosting the fixture, it almost felt as if the Biancorossi were the ones playing on their own turf, as they emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 result.

IlBianconero journalist Cristiano Corbo was at the Allianz Stadium, and he reported the three most interesting scenes from a forgettable afternoon.

He begins with Dusan Vlahovic who made his return to the pitch, and seemed to pick up from where he left off: Arguing and bickering with his opponents. This time, it was Marlon who seemed to get on the Serbian’s nerves. The duel even went on after the final whistle.

Corbo also noted the fan protest which ensued before kickoff. The angry supporters held two large banners, one as an homage for legendary club president Gianni Agnelli. There were also some shouts against the FIGC.

Finally, Paul Pogba’s first inclusion in the squad certainly delighted the fans in attendance, even though the player was hoping to enter the pitch at some point. Corbo notes that the Frenchman stopped to sign some autographs while entering the pitch, and was also the last to get on the bus on his way out as he decided to give a few lucky supporters some pleasant memories from an otherwise disastrous Sunday.