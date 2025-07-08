Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic appear to be heading towards a difficult and costly separation as the club attempts to remove his 12 million euros salary from its wage bill. The Serbian striker is no longer viewed as the first-choice forward at the Allianz Stadium and is widely expected to leave. The recent signing of Jonathan David signals that Vlahovic is no longer part of the club’s core plans moving forward.

Salary Burden and Contract Proposal

Vlahovic is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, although his performances have not consistently justified the investment. Juventus has put forward a proposal for a new deal on reduced terms, but this has not been welcomed by those representing the player. The club is under increasing pressure to reduce its wage structure and is actively exploring options to bring this matter to a close.

One possible solution being considered is a mutual termination of his contract. This would immediately remove the salary from the books but would still come at a considerable cost to the club. Juventus is facing a financial challenge that could escalate if not resolved quickly.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Possible Termination and Financial Impact

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus has suggested the idea of terminating Vlahovic’s contract and received a response that doing so would require a payment of 10 million euros. Under this proposal, Vlahovic would receive five million euros and his agents would receive the remaining five million. This arrangement is seen as far from ideal by the club’s management, who are already under pressure to manage costs effectively.

Further discussions between the two sides are expected in the coming days. Juventus is likely to continue pushing for a resolution that allows the club to move forward with its plans while minimising financial damage. The situation highlights the challenges clubs face when managing large salaries tied to players who are no longer considered essential to their competitive objectives.