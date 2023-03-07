Vlahovic’s future at Juventus is far from certain

Dusan Vlahovic moved to Juventus as the man to score goals at the Allianz Stadium in the long term.

The Serbian was added to the group because he was young and delivered superb performances in the colours of Fiorentina.

He remains one of the best players in Turin, but the goals have been coming less than they should in the last few months.

Because he is just 23, there is no reason to worry, considering Vlahovic still has time to show he can deliver for the club.

However, the striker could leave Juve at the end of this season, with a report on Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia revealing his performance in the last few weeks have been worrying.

It claims it could affect his future and his agent is also aware of the interest in his signature, which means the club and player might re-evaluate his future in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not been as prolific as we expect him to be since he moved to Turin, but the striker is one man we must keep.

At the moment, it seems he cannot score many goals under Max Allegri and the club must decide to keep him or the gaffer.

However, if both can find a new system that works for them, he could begin to score more often.