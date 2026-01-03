Dusan Vlahovic is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and the Serbian forward may already have decided his future away from Juventus. The club had an opportunity to secure his services on a new contract and entered into discussions in an attempt to reach an agreement. Despite those talks, a deal could not be finalised, leaving his long-term position unresolved as the campaign moves towards its conclusion.

Juventus regard the striker as an ideal profile for their squad and have invested considerable effort into persuading him to remain in Turin. The men in black and white were keen to build around him and viewed his presence as important to their sporting plans. However, Vlahovic did not accept the proposed conditions, and as the club continues to focus on other negotiations, it appears they may have accepted that his departure is increasingly likely.

Contract Stalemate and Injury Concerns

Vlahovic’s current injury has further complicated the situation. He is not expected to return to action until April, which would place his comeback near the very end of the season. This limits the time available for him to make a decisive impact before his contract expires. Even so, there remains a possibility that he could still contribute with goals and performances if he returns in time, offering Juventus some value during the final weeks of the campaign.

The uncertainty surrounding his fitness and contract status has inevitably fuelled speculation about his next move. With no agreement in place and time running out, attention has shifted towards potential destinations once he becomes available as a free agent.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Barcelona Linked as Preferred Destination

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic is likely to be on his way out of Turin and has identified Barcelona as his preferred next club. The report states that he wants to move to the Spanish side and is being lined up as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Like Vlahovic, Lewandowski is nearing the end of his current contract at Barcelona and is not expected to be offered a new one.

As a result, Vlahovic is reportedly poised to step into that role, signalling a significant change both for Juventus and Barcelona. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the indications suggest that Juventus may be preparing for life without their striker as the season draws to a close.