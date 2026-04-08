Dusan Vlahovic has suffered a fresh injury setback that forced him to miss Juventus’ match against Genoa, while the striker also remains in discussions with the club regarding a new contract. The development comes at a crucial stage of the season, with the forward playing a central role in the team’s attacking plans.

Juventus are keen to retain Dusan Vlahovic, as he has established himself as their most effective striker this season. However, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign, making negotiations a priority. The striker is expected to continue contributing to the team’s efforts, with the club aiming to maintain a strong run of form despite the uncertainty surrounding his fitness.

Contract Talks Continue Amid Setback

The club reportedly considers him one of its most vital players. Nevertheless, concerns may arise due to his recent injury record, as this latest setback has occurred only weeks after his return from a lengthy period on the sidelines. Such recurring issues could prompt questions about his long-term reliability, particularly during a demanding period of fixtures.

At the same time, the striker will be eager to regain full fitness as quickly as possible to support the team. His determination to return could prove important as Juventus seek consistency in their performances and results.

Fitness Concerns Not Affecting Club Confidence

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are not overly concerned about his current fitness problems and intends to proceed with contract negotiations regardless. The report states that discussions between the club and the player’s representatives are already underway, with a positive atmosphere surrounding the talks.

There is a growing sense from both parties that an agreement will be reached, ensuring that the striker remains in Turin beyond the current season. The expectation is that he will continue as a Juventus player next term, with a new contract potentially finalised in the coming weeks. While his immediate focus will be on recovery, the club’s continued faith underlines his importance within the squad.