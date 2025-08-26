With just under a week remaining before the transfer window closes, Juventus continue to grapple with the uncertainty surrounding Dusan Vlahovic’s future. The Serbian striker is set to become a free agent at the end of the current season, leaving the club with a pressing dilemma. The Bianconeri must either secure a contract extension or push for his departure now to avoid losing him without compensation.

Negotiations regarding a new deal have stalled for some time, with Juventus shifting its focus towards alternative striking options. For weeks, the prospect of Vlahovic signing fresh terms has appeared remote, while the club have explored ways to reshape their attacking line. Efforts to bring in reinforcements, including a potential move for Randal Kolo Muani, have so far proved difficult to finalise, leaving the situation unresolved as the deadline approaches.

Juventus Seeking Urgent Solution

The urgency of the matter is increasing, as Juventus must find a definitive solution in the coming days. While the club are reluctant to allow a player of Vlahovic’s calibre to leave on a free transfer, they are equally conscious of the challenges involved in moving him on at short notice. The striker himself is said to be eager for clarity about his next steps, hoping for a resolution that benefits both parties.

On the pitch, Vlahovic has been in excellent form in recent matches, further complicating Juventus’ decision-making. His performances underline his importance to the team and the difficulty of parting with him at a time when he is contributing significantly. Yet despite his resurgence, reports continue to suggest that an exit remains more likely than a contract renewal.

Family Involvement in Negotiations

The matter has also taken on a personal dimension. As cited by Il Bianconero, Vlahovic’s parents are currently in Turin, with meetings planned to discuss his future directly with the club. Their presence signals the seriousness of the situation and the desire to reach a definitive outcome before the window closes.

It remains a bittersweet scenario for Juventus supporters. On one hand, Vlahovic is delivering the type of form that makes him invaluable, yet on the other, the lack of progress over a new deal casts doubt on his long-term future. As the deadline looms, the key question persists: will he commit to fresh terms, or will Juventus be forced to sanction his departure?