Dusan Vlahovic’s future at Juventus is increasingly uncertain, and this summer could mark his final months as a Bianconeri player. Despite being a key figure in the squad, the club now faces a crucial decision regarding his contract situation, which could significantly impact their financial and sporting strategy.

Juventus Face Contract Stalemate

The Serbian forward is entering the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus are expected to pay him a net salary of 12 million euros. That figure is proving difficult for the club to accommodate, especially given their current efforts to stabilise the wage structure and balance their books.

Over the past few weeks, Juventus have reportedly engaged in negotiations with Vlahovic’s camp in an attempt to find a resolution. Their proposal involves extending his current deal, but with a reduced salary. However, these efforts have not yielded a positive outcome, and the striker has not yet agreed to new terms.

Without an extension, Juventus face the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer, which would result in a significant capital loss for the club. Given the size of his current contract and the initial fee paid to secure his services, this is a scenario the Bianconeri are desperate to avoid.

Supporters Seek Clarity

Amid growing speculation about his future, Vlahovic continues to attract attention from fans and the media. Recently, while taking photos with some Juventus supporters, one asked whether he would be extending his contract. As quoted by Football Italia, his response was:

“That is not a question for me.”

His answer has done little to quell uncertainty about his intentions. The forward has not committed to the club publicly, leaving Juventus with little choice but to consider selling him during the current transfer window.

If Vlahovic truly wishes to remain at the Allianz Stadium, he must agree to an extension on terms that suit both parties. Otherwise, the club will have to move him on to avoid further complications down the line.