Vlahovic’s return to Juventus delayed by a groin problem

Some Juventus players are expected to return to the club for preseason from today, and one of such players should have been Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker has been on holidays, and he really wasn’t involved with the Serbian national team during the last international break.

That was because he was nursing what many thought was a minor injury.

However, it seems the groin problem is more serious than we thought, and it is taking more time to heal.

Tuttojuve reports that he will remain in Serbia for a few more days to train alone and manage the issue before joining the rest of his teammates in Turin for the start of this season’s preparations.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of our main men since he joined the club, and we expect him to make an even bigger impact in the upcoming season.

The Serbian joined us in January and didn’t have a proper preseason for the 2021/2022 campaign with us.

He will enjoy that this summer, and that should make his performance for us even better.

His early return would be appreciated, but it is much better for him to return to the club injury-free and ready to deliver for us.