Vlahovic’s suitors begin to doubt if they should make a move for him

Dusan Vlahovic is arguably the most sought-after Juventus player at the moment as the Serbian continues to prove he is a top striker.

The former Fiorentina man has been the club’s leading attacker since he moved to the Allianz Stadium and Juve spent a lot of money on him.

However, as they might not be able to play in the Champions League next season, he could leave and clubs are circling.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are the clubs with the most serious interest in his signature and could look to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals both clubs are now developing cold feet because of the money they will need to pay and his poor form in recent weeks.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will cost a lot of money, so any club looking to add him to their squad will want value for their funds.

For this reason, Juve might keep him if he keeps underperforming.

However, if the Serbian begins to score again, it becomes harder for them to keep him.

But we expect Vlahovic to stay loyal regardless because the black and whites are one of the top clubs in the world.