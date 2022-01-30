Wages of Premier League star scaring Juventus and other suitors

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one striker who might still change clubs in this transfer window and Juventus has been linked with a move for him.

The Gabon star has been banished from the Arsenal first team and he might need to find a new club this month if he is truly interested in still playing first-team football.

He has interest from the top European clubs including Juventus who looked like they would need to replace Alvaro Morata.

It remains unclear if the Spaniard will still leave Turin for Barcelona, but it is unlikely that Auba will be his replacement at Juve.

Tuttomercatoweb says he currently earns 421,000 euros a week at Arsenal and that figure is simply too much for the Bianconeri to pay.

Juve has considered adding him to their squad, but his wages has spoilt the chance of a deal happening.

Juve FC Says

Auba is likely to make an impact at Juve if he joins for a short loan, but he is not worth his current wages.

We have just signed Dusan Vlahovic who will be the leading striker in the team.

Auba would likely spend more time on the bench if he joins the club, and it is madness to make that much money while remaining as a substitute at the Allianz Stadium.