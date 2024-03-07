Federico Chiesa’s contract is set to expire in 2025, and Juventus has been contemplating keeping the attacker in their squad.

At the beginning of the season, he was one of the team’s standout players, and his exceptional form made it crucial for Juve to retain him.

However, injuries began to impact him, causing him to miss several games for the club before making his return.

Chiesa showcased his quality with a splendid goal against Napoli, highlighting why Juventus brought him into their squad.

The Bianconeri hope to see more such moments from him and have not shown a strong inclination to offer him a new deal recently.

The club intends to wait until the end of the season to make that decision, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that might be a significant mistake, as he could attract more suitors if he performs well at Euro 2024.

Chiesa was the hero of Italy’s successful campaign at Euro 2020, and there is a good chance he will star for them again at the next edition of the competition.

If that happens, we will have to deal with a lot of enquiries, and he might ask to be sold in the summer.