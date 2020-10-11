Wales boosted by return of ‘world class’ Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey has been labelled ‘world class’ by team-mate Ben Davies with the midfielder set to return to action for Wales.

The 29 year-old has been in fine form this season, and is set to return to action for his country this afternoon against the Republic of Ireland.

Ramsey has not featured for his country since November of last year, having struggle with injury, fitness issues and Coronavirus regulations, but will be expected to slot straight back into the first-team for the UEFA Nations League clash today.

Team-mate Davies believed it is a huge boost to his side’s chances, labelling Ramsey as ‘World Class’ in the process.

“Aaron is a world-class player,” the Tottenham left-back told the BBC.

“Having him in any team would boost you. He gets on the ball, he’s very creative and always looks forward and to get a team up the pitch.”

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has also talked up the return of his star man, saying: “Aaron brings that experience first and foremost – we have a young squad – and he brings that something different that can unlock defences.

“He’s got that ability to make the difference, which he did in our last qualifier against Hungary with his two goals.”

Aaron, along with Gareth Bale, are the clear stand-out stars of the Welsh international team, but they will be without the latter, but Ramsey should give his side the edge against today’s opponents.

Will Ramsey be the man to make the difference against ROI?

Patrick