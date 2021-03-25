Wales NT coach: “Ramsey’s injury more serious than we initially thought”

On Wednesday night, Wales had to play their opening fixture in the World Cup qualifications without Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The 30-year-old had previously missed the Old Lady’s last two Serie A matches against Cagliari and Benevento.

The British nation started the encounter against Belgium with an early lead thanks to Harry Wilson’s goal, but it wasn’t meant to last.

Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku all scored to earn the Red Devils their first win of the campaign.

Speaking to the press, Wales manager Robert Page was disappointed by the absence of his star midfielder, whilst confirming that his injury turned out to be worse than initially expected.

“As we said in the last press conference, we are disappointed because we hoped to have Ramsey with us,” said the national team coach according to ilBianconero

“From the exams, Ramsey’s injury is more serious than we initially thought. We just weren’t meant to have him available for the match, even if of course you always want the best, and he is one of them.

“In the past he helped us in important matches, but unfortunately, this time he can’t be with us. But maybe other players will have the opportunity to show off in view of the European Championships.” concluded Page.

Although Ramsey has been among the crop of Juventus midfielders who have been heavily criticized and deemed as not good enough for the club, his absence will leave Andre Pirlo with even fewer options.

The Welshman made league 18 appearances for the Old Lady this term, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists.