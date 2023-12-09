Napoli manager Walter Mazzarri insists his team dominated their game against Juventus last night and hinted they may have been unlucky.

Juve earned a 1-0 win against the Naples team and are back at the top of the league table before Inter Milan plays.

Napoli took the game to the Bianconeri from the beginning as they pressed high and made it tough for Juve.

However, the Bianconeri defended well and scored when they had a chance to do so.

Napoli is an attacking team, and they were in good form offensively, finding ways to open up the Juve defence but never succeeding.

After the game, their manager Mazzarri revealed, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Anyone who knows football realises there are moments. The lads played a great game, I think they dominated the match, forced Juventus to defend in their own area for almost the entire second half.

“Our only fault was not covering that cross and we lost the man in the box. Napoli tried everything, these things happen.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect Mazzarri to say something else as the manager of Napoli.

However, it was a game we deserved to win after working hard from the start of the fixture.

Napoli is experiencing a hard time now and that contributed to them struggling in the game, but we have what it takes to defeat strong opponents and have to stay confident.