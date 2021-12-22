Walter Mazzarri makes a bold claim after Cagliari’s loss to Juventus

Cagliari manager, Walter Mazzarri, says his team were in the game and could have won if Juventus didn’t score their second goal last night.

The Bianconeri earned a 2-0 victory over their opponents as they ended 2021 with three points.

The score suggests it wasn’t such a straightforward game for Max Allegri’s men, and Mazzarri agrees with that.

He reckons his team could have turned the game on its head if they had equalised by taking some of their chances.

They didn’t and allowed Juve to score a second, which he reckons destroyed their resistance.

“We deserved an equaliser, with the chances from Dalbert and Joao Pedro, despite missing important players like Razvan Marin and Nahitan Nandez” he said via Football Italia.

“Unfortunately, we allowed the 2-0 goal with a naïve error. It’s a young team, we haven’t had luck this season and that goal at that moment changed the momentum.

“We were feeling enthusiastic and if we had equalised, I think we could’ve gone on to win. Unfortunately, the second goal took the wind out of our sails.”

Juve FC Says

We don’t expect Mazzarri to admit Juve was the better side, but his comments also confirm the Bianconeri knows how to grind out results.

In another match, Juve could easily have conceded the equaliser and then struggle to stay in the game.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been resilient at the back and have been making the right decisions upfront.

Hopefully, we can continue to execute our game plans to perfection when Serie A returns in 2022.