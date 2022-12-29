Walter Sabatini has his say on Juventus improvement and whether they will catch Napoli

The former sporting director of Salernitana, Walter Sabatini, has spoken about the Scudetto title race this season and reveals he believes Juventus is now back.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent season and only started winning regularly before the World Cup break.

They have broken into the top four and just ten points separate them from Napoli, who top the standings now.

The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and are always considered title contenders.

But Napoli has been sensational and if they continue that way in the second half of the season, they will be unstoppable.

Sabatini says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The real news is that Juve is returning. He found the enamel of the strong team. But taking back Napoli will be very difficult. The points of advantage are not an impression, but are statistics.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli is having a good season and we expect them to want to keep winning when football returns in the new year.

However, that should not be our problem and we should focus on ensuring we continue to win our own matches instead.

That way, we can take advantage and close the gap between us if they begin to slip up at the top.