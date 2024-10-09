Douglas Luiz’s form since joining Juventus in the summer has been disappointing, with the Brazilian midfielder’s performances raising concerns at the club.
However, former Roma star Walter Sabatini insists he needs time as he just arrived at a new club. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“He needs to be given time, but so far he hasn’t given what was expected. It’s normal for performances to fluctuate at the beginning, not that they’re always negative. The best player at Juve is often Cambiaso, with his excellent readings”.
Luiz was one of the best midfielders in England, and it is frustrating that he is performing poorly for us now, but we need to give him time and he will improve.
