Douglas Luiz’s form since joining Juventus in the summer has been disappointing, with the Brazilian midfielder’s performances raising concerns at the club.

Luiz had established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Aston Villa, which is why Juventus had been tracking him for some time. When Villa became open to selling, Juventus sealed a swap deal to bring him to Turin, much to the excitement of the fans.

He arrived with high expectations as one of the top midfielders in Europe, but his form since then has been underwhelming. Luiz has struggled to make a significant impact, failing to secure a regular spot in the starting XI. Even when he has been included in the lineup, his performances have been below par.

This has left fans frustrated, and reports suggest that Juventus may be considering cutting their losses by offloading him as early as the January transfer window if his form doesn’t improve.

However, former Roma star Walter Sabatini insists he needs time as he just arrived at a new club. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He needs to be given time, but so far he hasn’t given what was expected. It’s normal for performances to fluctuate at the beginning, not that they’re always negative. The best player at Juve is often Cambiaso, with his excellent readings”.

Juve FC Says

Luiz was one of the best midfielders in England, and it is frustrating that he is performing poorly for us now, but we need to give him time and he will improve.