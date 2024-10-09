Luiz had established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Aston Villa, which is why Juventus had been tracking him for some time. When Villa became open to selling, Juventus sealed a swap deal to bring him to Turin, much to the excitement of the fans.

He arrived with high expectations as one of the top midfielders in Europe, but his form since then has been underwhelming. Luiz has struggled to make a significant impact, failing to secure a regular spot in the starting XI. Even when he has been included in the lineup, his performances have been below par.

This has left fans frustrated, and reports suggest that Juventus may be considering cutting their losses by offloading him as early as the January transfer window if his form doesn’t improve.