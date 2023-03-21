Walter Sabatini praises Allegri for his management of Juventus this season

Football director Walter Sabatini has praised Max Allegri for how his Juventus team has performed this season despite the points deductions they are facing.

The black and whites have lost 15 league points and need to do more work to finish inside the Champions League places.

In the last few weeks, they have made remarkable progress in all competitions despite the odds being stacked against them and one man deserves a lot of credit.

Allegri has managed to keep his players focused on football despite the many battles the club is facing outside.

They have been the second-best team in the division this season if the deducted points are reinstated and they are still having a good season.

Sabatini said via Football Italia:

“Finishing second would be a great result. They would be second without the point penalty, he’s managed to handle the dressing room despite the -15.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been one of the finest managers worldwide for several seasons. However, after his team struggled in the last term, he is now showing why he deserves respect from all of us.

The gaffer has won several league titles and on their current performance, we can back him to help Juve get back to winning titles again in the next campaign.