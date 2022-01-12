Walter Zenga discusses what differentiates Inter Milan from Juventus ahead of the Super Cup

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper, Walter Zenga has discussed the difference between Juventus and the Nerazzurri as both clubs prepare to face each other in the Italian Super Cup later this evening.

Juve had dominated the Italian top flight for nine straight seasons before the last campaign.

Inter beat them to the Scudetto last season and have been in top form in this one.

They are currently leading the league table and could retain the title if they maintain their current form.

Juve won the Italian Cup last season, which qualifies them to face the Milan side in the Super Cup fixture.

Both clubs have had contrasting seasons so far and Zenga reckons that Max Allegri has to rebuild Juve, but Simone Inzaghi inherited a better Inter.

He said via Calciomercato: “Inter are now attacking the matches, Juve are waiting for them, and this seems to me the biggest difference: Allegri had to rebuild, Inzaghi set the table by putting the things that needed to be put”

Juve FC Says

Allegri probably didn’t expect to have to do this much work to get Juve back to the top of Italian football.

This has been a very tough time for him and the club’s fans. But he is an accomplished manager and knows how to navigate difficult periods.

The Super Cup match against Inter gives the Livorno native a chance to show everyone he is still a top coach.