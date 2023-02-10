Walter Zenga reveals his father and son are Juventus supporters

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Walter Zenga has discussed the division in his family that sees his father and son support Juventus, but his other kids also support Inter.

The Milan-born former player and manager appeared in 328 league games for Inter before short stints at Sampdoria and Padova.

He remains one of the legendary goalies in Italian football and has managed a handful of clubs as a manager.

Considering he was born in Milan, one would expect his father to support one club in the city, but Zenga says his dad was a Juve fan alongside his first son.

He tells Corriere della Sera via Tuttojuve: “He was lost from Juventus. When Inter-Juve was there it was a problem: if we lost I got angry, I cried. My first son Jacopo is also black and white, we are a strange family. But the other four children are on my side”.

Juve FC Says

Juve is the biggest club in Italian football and has historically been one of the best in the country.

This makes it much easier for individuals to support them and we can see that even the kids of other clubs’ legends pitch their tents in black and white.