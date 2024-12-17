Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Walter Zenga has been closely following Juventus and the top clubs in Italian football this season. Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Zenga has highlighted one key positive emerging from the Allianz Stadium: the impressive contributions of Juve’s young players.

It has not been an easy season for the Bianconeri, as they continue to battle for consistency in their performances. Juventus revamped their midfield over the summer, making significant changes in an attempt to improve a problem area. However, despite their efforts, the team has struggled to find its rhythm in that part of the pitch, making it risky to trust them to win any match comfortably.

Nevertheless, there are reasons for optimism. While results have been mixed, Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A—a testament to their resilience—and they remain confident that more victories will follow as the season progresses. The shining light amid their inconsistent displays has been the emergence of their talented youngsters, who continue to impress fans and pundits alike with their performances.

Zenga, reflecting on Juve’s campaign, emphasised the importance of these young players as a major positive for the club. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked: “The positive thing is the youngsters; in perspective, these guys can become really great. Then you also need patience to wait for them, but Yildiz, Mbangula, and Savona are great stuff. Last year, Juventus won the Coppa Italia and arrived in the top four, so that is the benchmark for this year…”

Zenga’s words underline the promise of players like Kenan Yildiz, Mbangula, and Savona, who have stood out with their potential and energy. Their form has not only provided a much-needed spark for the team but has also given Juventus supporters hope for a brighter future.

In a season marked by inconsistency, the performances of these young talents have been a source of pride for the club. Juventus fans can take comfort in knowing that these players, with the right guidance and patience, are on track to develop into world-class stars. Having roots at the Allianz Stadium, they represent the club’s future and could become key figures in the years to come.

While this campaign has had its struggles, the emergence of Juventus’ next generation is a silver lining. If nurtured properly, these youngsters could help restore Juventus to the pinnacle of Italian and European football.