Walter Zenga says Juventus is building Allegri’s dream team

Former Wolves and Sampdoria manager Walter Zenga believes Juventus has done a great job in this transfer market to add new players to their squad.

The Bianconeri finished the last campaign without a trophy, and they will not want a repeat of that this term.

They are now looking to buy as many quality players as possible to improve the group.

Juve has added the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their squad in this window.

These players will make them much stronger, and that means Allegri is getting the resources he wants to build the team.

Zenga said, as reported by Tuttojuve: “Allegri is overjoyed: they are making him the team he wanted and De Ligt has gone because he no longer wanted to stay.

“His bad luck is having lost Pogba. The luck is that he will soon find Chiesa again. The blow is Di Maria: extraordinary for quality and experience. More ready players.

“At the level of defensive side we can do more and in front we need an alternative to Vlahovic. But the market is still long, and the money entered by De Ligt is a lot.”

Juve FC Says

The likes of Inter Milan, Napoli and AC Milan have improved their squad a lot in the last few seasons, and it has helped them to catch up with Juve.

The Bianconeri must keep getting better also to remain at the top of the Italian game, and their recent market activities show that they understand that.