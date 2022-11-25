Daniele Rugani
Wantaway Juventus defender buys a new house in Turin

November 25, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Daniele Rugani has hardly played for Juventus this season, as he is tipped to leave the club in January or summer.

The defender has spent most of his career at the club and remains one of the men Max Allegri trusts.

However, he is struggling to get the game time he needs to contribute to the team.

The Bianconeri have been adding new and better defenders to their squad for some time now and have pushed him further down the pecking order at the club.

He is expected to be thinking of leaving, but he seems intent on remaining in Turin. A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the defender has bought a property in the city.

He has invested around 2m euros in it and now seems prepared to spend the next few years here.

Buying a property in Turin could be a message that he wants to stay, but that does not guarantee his future will be at Juve.

The Bianconeri could still cash in on the defender for the right price. If no one comes for him, they might allow him to run down his deal.

