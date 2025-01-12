Juventus might not be interested in Kyle Walker, but his expected departure from Manchester City could come in handy for their attempts to land Fikayo Tomori.

The Bianconeri are desperate for defensive reinforcement these days, especially after losing the services of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending injuries, while Danilo already has one foot outside the door, with his contract termination being discussed between the club and his representatives.

The Serie A giants might need more than one new defender to plug all gaps, which might explain why the club is being linked with a plethora of profiles, the likes of Antonio Silva and David Hancko.

At the moment, it appears that Ronald Araujo has emerged as the main target at the back. Juventus will reportedly hold talks with Barcelona next week in the hopes of luring the Uruguayan to Turin.

However, Tomori remains one to keep an eye on.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The English defender lost his starting spot under the guidance of former Milan coach Paulo Fonseca. However, the Portuguese tactician has now been replaced with his compatriot Sergio Conceicao who is seemingly keen to maintain the former Chelsea man at Milanello.

Nevertheless, Juventus remain hopeful of luring Tomori to Turin, and Walker could emerge as an unlikely ally on this front.

Man City coach Pep Guardiola announced that the England international has asked to leave the club in January, thus putting several clubs on alarm. According to Relevo and the Telegraph (via IlBianconero), Milan have rekindled their interest in the 34-year-old who has been on their shortlist since 2023.

As the source explains, the arrival of the experienced defender could push his compatriot Tomori out of the door.

While this could be a far-fetched suggestion for now, it remains a track to keep an eye on, as Juventus would love to reunite Tomori with his old partner-in-crime Pierre Kalulu.