Was Gleison Bremer fit enough to face Napoli?

Gleison Bremer has been a superb addition to the Juventus squad since he joined the Bianconeri in the summer and he is arguably their best defender now.

When he plays at his best, the team defends well, making life difficult for opposing attackers.

The Bianconeri worked hard to ensure he played their game against Napoli last night, considering he is probably the best player at the club to stop Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian won the battle between the pair, with Tuttojuve revealing the Brazilian struggled in the fixture and made too many mistakes.

His job is to protect the goalkeeper, but he failed in that woefully, which begs the question. Was he fit enough to start the game?

Bremer is arguably our best defender at the moment, but Juve is a big club and we have more than enough players to fill in for others.

If the Brazilian was not 100 per cent in good shape, Max Allegri didn’t have to start the former Torino man.

Doing so has cost us valuable points and it could be the game that finally eliminates us from the title race.

Hopefully, he will recover from this disaster class and deliver much better performances for us going forward.