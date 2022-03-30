Was Italy v Turkey the last time we see Chiellini play for Italy?

Giorgio Chiellini earned his 116th cap for Italy in their match against Turkey yesterday, which is a remarkable achievement for the Juventus defender. Could it be his last?

The 37-year-old has been in the game longer than expected and he has remained pivotal for both his club and national team.

He has a deal with Juve until the end of next season and will probably keep playing for the club until that time.

However, Italy’s failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 means he will hardly still be a player for the national team by the next tournament and this is probably the best time for him to retire.

When he was subbed off against Turkey, he kissed the captain’s armband before giving it to Gianluigi Donnarumma and he then gave Roberto Mancini a long and warm embrace.

Afterwards, he wrote on Instagram: “We expected to play a different game this evening and we cannot deny that,” wrote the centre-back, referring to the World Cup play-off final.

“Thursday was a sad page in the history book of our careers, we will always have a void inside us. But in sport, just as in life, we must have the strength to get back on our feet. Always.

“And these lads will write more important pages in the history of Italian football, giving us all the same emotions we were fortunate enough to experience last summer.

“Always and forever, FORZA AZZURRI.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been an important member of the Juve and Azzurri first team for some time now and has been fantastic for both sides, but all good things come to an end.

He has earned the right to retire from the game as one of its best servants and he will get our full support if he calls time on his career at the end of this season.